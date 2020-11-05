Thursday, November 5, 2020

The Bahamas Shines Bright in Top Consumer and Travel Trade Awards

 
The Islands of The Bahamas Recognized for Resorts, Dive Offerings and Still Rockin' Campaign

NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As The Bahamas reopens its border, recent awards in top consumer, travel trade and niche vertical publications prove the island nation hasn't missed a beat. From Condé Nast Traveler's and Scuba Diving Magazine's Readers Choice Awards to Travel Weekly's Magellan Awards, The Islands of The Bahamas was recognized for its boutique and mega-resorts, animal encounters, dive offerings and marketing/advertising campaign.  Read more >>
