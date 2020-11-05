The Bahamas Shines Bright in Top Consumer and Travel Trade Awards

The Islands of The Bahamas Recognized for Resorts, Dive Offerings and Still Rockin' Campaign
NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As The Bahamas reopens its border, recent awards in top consumer, travel trade and niche vertical publications prove the island nation hasn't missed a beat. From Condé Nast Traveler's and Scuba Diving Magazine's Readers Choice Awards to Travel Weekly's Magellan Awards, The Islands of The Bahamas was recognized for its boutique and mega-resorts, animal encounters, dive offerings and marketing/advertising campaign. Read more >>