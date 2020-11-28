The Bahamas is reopening its two highest-profile resorts: Here’s what to expect

Laura Motta
The Points Guy
After a false start back in July that led to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Bahamas reopened for tourism in early November. With a simplified testing strategy in place, this nation of islands is now also ready to open two of its highest-profile and most popular resorts in time for the holidays — Atlantis Paradise Island and Baha Mar.
Atlantis is scheduled to reopen on December 10, while Baha Mar is slated for a December 17 opening.
With COVID-19 cases climbing across the country, this is not the ideal time to travel. The decision to take a trip in this moment is a complex and individual one. Only you can understand your specific risks and comfort level with travel. If you’ve visited the Bahamas in the past, you can expect this trip to be different. There will be smaller crowds due to the lack of cruise and air traffic, to be sure.
And if you’re considering an island escape now or in the future, here’s what you can expect on your trip — including rules that can protect you and local residents from COVID-19. Read more >>