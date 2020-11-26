The Bahamas’ Cape Eleuthera Resort Is Reopening

Cape Eleuthera in The Bahamas
Cape Eleuthera, the signature resort on the southern end of Eleuthera, is reopening in December, Caribbean Journal has learned.
The property will officially relaunch for guests on Dec. 18, General Manager Chris Morris confirmed.
The property has received the Bahamian government’s “Clean & Pristine” safety designation.
"Cape Eleuthera is a quiet piece of paradise with private beaches and no crowds. 'Social distancing' is in our DNA, and we offer a variety of activities for our guests to create their own vacation experience," Morris said. "Whether looking for a long weekend, a week-long vacation with the family or a monthly getaway while working virtually, we have accommodations and offers to get you here."