Ten Bahamians awarded National Honours

Governor General Sir Cornelius A. Smith at the 2020 Investiture ceremony yesterday.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Governor General Sir Cornelius A. Smith yesterday conferred National Honours awards on ten Bahamians, including three posthumously, for exceptional service and significant contribution to national development during the country’s 2020 Investiture ceremony.
The medals and insignias were presented in three separate ceremonies in the ballroom of Government House, Mount Fitzwilliam, Thursday, November 19. The event was previously scheduled for National Heroes Day in October but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more >>