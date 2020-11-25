'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry downplays Covid-19 threat for vacation, fans call her 'embarrassing and selfish'

Kailyn Lowry came under fire when she stated that Covid-19 wasn't a big deal as she planned her vacation. Getty Images
Prerna Nambiar
Meaww
Coronavirus pandemic turned the world upside down and people are still trying to figure out how to beat the pandemic. Amid this, the production for 'Teen Mom 2' decided to let the cast film themselves to ensure everyone is safe. In the latest episode (November 24), viewers got to see what went down when the cast members found out that the number of people suffering and deaths due to the pandemic were increasing.
Kailyn Lowry revealed she had her heart set on going to the Bahamas for a vacation with her sons ahead of the birth of her fourth son. Things had been hard for her as she was dealing with the pregnancy alone. Kailyn revealed she asked Chris Lopez not to be involved as she did not want to keep her expectations high. Read more >>