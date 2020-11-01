Takeaway pints banned from next week despite takeout being allowed in new lockdown

England's pubs, bars and restaurants will close their doors from midnight on Thursday. New Government guidelines say these venues can still provide takeaway services, but alcohol will be banned.
Takeaway pints are banned as part of new lockdown restrictions (Image: Getty Images)
Alice Peacock
Mirror
Pubs and restaurants will once again close their doors to patrons under new lockdown rules - and this time, takeaway pints are off the menu.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new measures in a live TV address on Saturday night.
Pubs, bars and restaurants will close their doors from midnight on Thursday. New Government guidelines say these venues can still provide takeaway and delivery services, but this time around, alcohol takeaways will be banned.
Industry experts said pubs, restaurants and bars had already been "brought to their knees" by Covid restrictions.
CAMBRA's National Chairman, Nik Antona, told the Sun the second lockdown comes as a "devastating blow".