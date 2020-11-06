Super Value Donates $100,000 to the Bahamas Feeding Network

Nassau, The Bahamas - Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis (left) and Mrs. Minnis toured the Bahamas Feeding Network, November 4, 2020 and observed first-hand the distribution and packaging process of the 7,000 food parcels the organization provides on a weekly basis.
President of the Bahamas Feeding Network Philip Smith (right) explained that some 80-plus volunteers are involved in the Feeding Network which distributes food three times a week. Mr. Rubert Roberts (second left), owner of Super Value Supermarkets demonstrated corporate sponsorship with a donation of $100,000 to the Bahamas Feeding Network. (source)