Sun, sand and Vitamin Sea! What’s new in Bahamas this winter

Megha Paul
Travel Daily Media
It’s better in The Bahamas this winter as the country welcomes international visitors to enjoy the sun, sand and sea. From hotel reopenings with exciting deals to the Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board’s USD 500 air credit, The Bahamas is the perfect destination for travellers seeking an escape from the cold this holiday season.
Ministry of Tourism unveils Interactive Island Guide
In an effort to make planning a safe, much-needed Bahamian getaway more seamless, the Ministry of Tourism introduced an interactive map that provides visitors with an island-by-island guide of the most up-to-date guidelines, including business hours of operations, beach access and more. Read more >>