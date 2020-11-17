Stop doing these things immediately, or Dr. Fauci says you risk catching COVID-19

White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci addresses members of Congress. Image source: Kevin Dietsch - Pool via CNP/MEGA
Andy Meek, BGR
Over the weekend, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci shared one of his most upbeat coronavirus updates yet — a prediction that Americans can expect a gradual return to normal life in the second or third quarter of 2021. That’s thanks in part to the unprecedented speed with which Pfizer is rolling out its mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine which has been determined to have a more than 90% efficacy rate. Which sounds great … for all of us in the near future. But what about now?
Unfortunately, coronavirus cases are surging pretty much all over the US right now, and there’s really nowhere to hide. According to a tweet on Monday from the CDC, “the percentage of people testing positive for #COVID19 and the percentage of COVID-19-associated medical visits are increasing in every region of the United States.” Here’s why Dr. Fauci says that’s happening — because too many people are still engaged in these types of behaviors that you should stop immediately. Read more >>