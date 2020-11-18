Speaker Hits Out At 'Erosion Of Authority And Function Of Legislative Branch'

HOUSE Speaker Halson Moultrie speaks on Tuesday. Photo: Donavan McIntosh
The Tribune
HOUSE Speaker Halson Moultrie yesterday suggested there is a deliberate attempt to undermine his authority, telling reporters it appeared that once he makes recommendations “Cabinet is going to deny it”.
Calling this a “sad state of affairs for any nation”, Mr. Moultrie further lashed out against the state over the erosion of the authority and function of the legislative branch.
Speaking to reporters yesterday on the sidelines of an event in his constituency, the Speaker went further with his criticism, suggesting that Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has acted like a “demigod” in the face of pushback on matters of principle that challenge the executive branch of government.
This should not be condoned, he said.
“What has happened over the years is the complete erosion of the authority and function and purpose of the legislative branch,” Mr. Moultrie said. “So, we have developed situations where the leader or the Prime Minister in these jurisdictions can function like a demigod – like a person who is a maximum leader, a person who could just dictate.” Read more >>