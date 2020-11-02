Spain rocked by second night of clashes over coronavirus measures

Around 60 people were arrested in a second night of violent protests.
A protester throws a trash can towards members of the Catalan regional police force Mossos d'Esquadra during a demonstration against new coronavirus restrictions in Barcelona | Josep Lago/AFP via Getty Images
Zosia Wanat
Politico
Demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions turned into violent clashes between police and protesters in several Spanish cities for a second night on Saturday.
Around 60 people were arrested and about 30 officers injured on Saturday night, El País reported, with clashes erupting in Madrid, Barcelona, Málaga and other cities. On Friday, demonstrations in several cities had similarly descended into violence.
Protesters set bins on fire and damaged shop fronts, according to the newspaper.