South Korea: Kim Jong Un has executed citizens, shut down capital to stop COVID-19 spread

Celine Castronuovo
The Hill
The North Korean government under leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the execution of at least two people, locked down the capital of Pyongyang and implemented other measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to South Korean lawmakers who were briefed by members of the country’s intelligence agency.
According to The Associated Press, lawmakers told reporters about the findings presented by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in a private briefing.
The lawmakers said that Kim is concerned about the economic impact the pandemic could pose, and has also ordered overseas diplomats to not engage in any actions that could provoke the United States amid the transition to President-elect Joe Biden.
"We've been told that there have been orders to exercise utmost prudence in language," lawmaker Kim Byung-kee told reporters, according to NPR. Read more >>