Saturday, November 7, 2020

Songwriters In Paradise In South Florida

 

Get Tickets Now

Join Songwriters In Paradise (SIP) and Hope Town United for an evening of music and fun...

When: Friday, December 11th, 2020 from 6 to 9pm

Where: Sailfish Marina, Singer Island, FL

Funds raised will go to rebuilding the Hope Town Primary School, constructing the new Abaco Community Care Center, and restoring Elbow Cay residents' homes destroyed by Hurricane Dorian. Event will be held in accordance with Palm Beach County COVID-19 guidelines.

A group rate is available for nearby hotel accommodations at the Palm Beach Marriot Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa. Book now to take advantage of the group rate discount.

Check out this Spotify playlist of songs and recordings by SIP family members - including hits by the Spin Doctors, Zac Brown Band, Edwin McCain, Luke Combs, Hootie & The Blowfish, Jimmy Buffett, Sugarland, and more - to help set the tone for this incredible performance!

