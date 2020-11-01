Some COVID-19 patients are experiencing long-term skin problems

Brittany A. Roston
Slash Gear
Though its respiratory symptoms are best known, experts have reported over the last several months that COVID-19 can cause other health issues in those afflicted with the virus. A new study reveals that one of those problems are skin lesions and rashes experienced by a small percentage of COVID-19 patients, including some instances in which the skin problems lasted for months.
The research comes from Massachusetts General Hospital, which reports “persistent skin-related symptoms” that have manifest in some COVID-19 patients “long after” the respiratory disease was cleared from their system. These people are popularly referred to as long-haul patients, meaning they apparently recover from the respiratory disease, but continue to experience various issues that seemingly prevent a full and proper recovery.
In April 2020, a COVID-19 international registry was created to monitor cases in which skin issues were present. With months of data now available, researchers report that some 'long-haul' COVID-19 patients have experienced urticarial eruptions, morbilliform, papulosquamous eruptions, and swelling and redness on their hands and feet.