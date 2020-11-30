Six Stolen Years: Record $640k In Damages To Kenyan Illegally Held And Beaten At Detention Centre

Douglas Ngumi. Photo: Terrel W. Carey Sr/Tribune Staff
By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
DOUGLAS Ngumi, a Kenyan national who endured cruel and inhumane treatment during an unlawful six-and-a-half-year imprisonment at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre, has been awarded $641,950 in damages by the Supreme Court.
It is the largest award of its kind in the country’s history.
Justice Indra Charles awarded Mr. Ngumi $386,000 in damages for false imprisonment, assault and battery, $50,000 in aggravated damages, $100,000 in exemplary damages, $105,000 in constitutional damages by way of compensation and vindication and $950 in special damages. She delivered her ruling on Friday.
Justice Charles said although Mr. Ngumi was lawfully arrested in January 2011, authorities’ failure to charge and arraign him within the statutory period and to deport him within a reasonable time rendered his six-and-a-half-year detention unlawful.
She said the testimony and evidence Mr. Ngumi brought to the trial were credible and mostly unchallenged since government lawyers did not call witnesses or produce evidence in the trial.