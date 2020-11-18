Seven COVID-19 deaths confirmed on Grand Bahama

Ava Turnquest
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health has confirmed seven deaths on Grand Bahama alongside 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths stands at 163, with 21 deaths still under investigation.
The ministry confirmed the death of a 42-year-old woman on Grand Bahama on November 1 and also classified six other deaths that were under investigation.
Of those deaths, there were five men, aged 54, 52, 42, 78 and 83; and one woman, aged 33.
The deaths occurred between October 21 and November 9.
Of the new cases, there were 23 in Grand Bahama, 11 on New Providence, three on Exuma, two on Abaco and one on Eleuthera.