Sen. Kwasi Thompson Sworn in As Minister of State

(BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)
ZNS Bahamas
Senator the Hon. Kwasi Thompson (left) was sworn in as Minister of State for Grand Bahama by Governor General His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith at Government House, November 3, 2020.
Senator Thompson had temporarily resigned his Minister of State for Grand Bahama portfolio a week ago to facilitate the business of the Senate during the absence of ministers in the Senate who were in quarantine. During this temporary arrangement Sen. the Hon. Dwight Sawyer fulfilled duties as Minister of State. Read more >>