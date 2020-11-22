Secret Satmar wedding bypasses COVID restrictions in NYC - watch

According to video obtained, there were thousands of men seated within the bleachers of the 7,000 person capacity synagogue, singing and dancing into the night.
Jeremy Sharon
The Jerusalem Post
Videos have emerged of thousands of Satmar Hassidim two weeks ago celebrating the wedding of the grandson of the community’s grand rabbi in Brooklyn, in what amounts to a massive violation of state COVID-19 regulations.
The wedding was for Joel Teitelbaum, the grandson of Grand Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, the head of the Satmar Hassidic community of Kiryas Joel, in upstate New York. It was held in Williamsburg in Brooklyn, where there is also a large Satmar Kiryas Joel community and where the father of the groom serves as the head of congregation.