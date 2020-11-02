Sean Connery to be cremated in Bahamas as family pay tribute to 'legendary angel'

Sir Sean’s wife, Micheline, revealed that the actor wanted to be cremated in the Bahamas – where the couple lived for decades.
John Dingwall
Daily Record
Sir Sean Connery will be cremated in the Bahamas, his wife Micheline has revealed – while his granddaughter said heaven has gained “the most legendary angel”.
Tributes continued to pour in from celebrities, friends and family to the former Edinburgh milkman turned global icon yesterday after his death on Saturday.
Sir Sean’s wife of the past 45 years, Micheline, revealed that the actor wanted to be cremated in the Bahamas – where the couple lived for decades.
She said: “We have not decided what to do. That is something we will talk about soon but he will be cremated in the Bahamas, which is what he wanted.” Read more >>