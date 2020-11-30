Sands: State of emergency can’t last forever

Kyle Walkine
The Nassau Guardian
After parliamentarians voted to extend the country’s state of emergency and the accompanying emergency order, former Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said the status quo of restrictions cannot last forever, warning that people will find ways, if they already haven’t, to circumvent restrictions.
The state of emergency was extended last week to January 31. Sands was not present for the debate or vote on the extension.
But he suggested that the current crop of restrictions are “counterproductive”.
“We are now 11 months into what we now know to be a pandemic, and so, this is the new normal,” he said in a recent interview.
“This is not a peculiarity and an aberration, it is a new normal. And so, what we ought to be doing is adjusting the way we live in order to optimize or maximize returns, so that the economy can thrive again safely, so that children can be educated again safely, so that we can feed ourselves safely.
"But, you know, these measures suggest that this is a transient stop-gap phenomenon, which can start, stop, start, stop at any moment.