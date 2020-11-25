Royal Caribbean's plans to build a cruise resort in Bahamas are still alive

Matt Hochberg
Before the global health crisis started and the cruise industry voluntarily shutdown, Royal Caribbean had plans to build a major cruise destination in Freeport, Bahamas, and surprisingly that could still happen.
In early March 2020, Royal Caribbean announced its subsidiary joint venture, Holistica Destinations, would purchase the Grand Lucayan resort in Freeport so that it could transform the resort and surrounding area into a world-class beachfront destination with a 526-room hotel, shopping village, spa and wellness center, water-based family entertainment including a massive water and adventure theme park, a 40,000-square-foot convention center, adventure activities such as zip lines and off-roading, restaurants and bars, entertainment and lively nightlife.
Shortly thereafter, the cruise industry shutdown and capital spending disappeared with it, and the cruise line has made no public comments about this project (or any of the other port projects it had planned).
The Bahamas newspaper Tribune Business has been keeping tabs on the project, and it looks like the terms are in the process of being renegotiated, but the deal is not dead.