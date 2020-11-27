Rotary Donates $102,000 to Digital Divide Initiative

ZNS Bahamas
A generous donation of $102,000 by the Rotary Clubs of Nassau pushed the Ministry of Education closer to its goal to ensure every child has access to an electronic device for the 2020/2021 school-year. This donation is earmarked for students and teachers in Abaco who were adversely affected by the ravaging effects of Hurricane Dorian in September 2019.
Assistant Governor of Rotary Bahamas District 7020 East, Ken Strachan, in presenting the cheque said he was “pleased to be in such a setting”; as his organisation from March began formulating ways in which it could bring relief to the citizens of The Bahamas. The Rotary’s donation in partnership with ALIV and REV will absorb the cost of tablets and MiFi boxes for over 400 students and teachers on the island of Abaco. Read more >>