Rolle: Police seeing fewer parties and social gatherings during pandemic

Jasper Ward
The Nassau Guardian
Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said yesterday that the police are seeing fewer incidents where people are gathering for parties or other social gatherings.
“At some point, people will get the message that what they are doing, those things are wrong,” Rolle said at police headquarters.
“I must commend the community because it seems to me that finally the message is getting through and we have seen fewer of these breaches with persons having parties and those loud social gatherings.”
Abaco, Grand Bahama and New Providence are under a mandatory 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew as COVID-19 cases rise on the islands.
“We have a few of the checkpoints, as I said earlier at one of my previous addresses, that we adjust as we go along,” Rolle said.
“But, as we found that persons have been more and more compliant, we put minimal stationary points, but we’ve increased the police presence nonetheless by mobile patrols.
“So, on any given night, we have per shift I would say it’s about 45 or 50 patrol cars. Some are marked and some are undercover, so we’ll catch them.” Read more >>