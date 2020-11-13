Robots are joining the fight against coronavirus in India

Hospital staff at Fortis Hospital in Bangalore with "Mitra," a robot helping to screen coronavirus patients.
Isabelle Gerretsen
CNN Business
London (CNN Business) - In India, the country with the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases, a handful of hospitals has started to use robots to connect patients with their loved ones, and assist healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.
Bangalore-based Invento Robotics has designed three robots to carry out tasks ranging from disinfecting surfaces to answering patient questions and enabling video consultations with doctors.
Of the eight the company has so far deployed, the most popular model is Mitra, which means friend in Hindi and costs around $10,000. Using facial-recognition technology, the robot can recall the names and faces of patients it has interacted with. Mitra can roam around a hospital independently, helping patients connect with family and doctors via its cameras and a video screen attached to its chest. Read more >>