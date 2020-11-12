Roadmasters’ Bahamas Half Marathon, 10k Race Goes Virtual

The Tribune
IN the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Bahamas Roadmasters has decided to take its 2020 Bahamas Half & 10 kilometre race virtually, powered by the Cancer Treatment Centres of America.
Due to the COVID-19 Emergency Orders, club president Marcel ‘Pops’ Major said participants can now look forward to running the eighth version of the half marathon or 13.1 miles race or the 10K (6.2 miles) race within their community from Monday, November 16 to Sunday, November 22nd.
Major said in keeping with the COVID-19 protocols, social distancing and avoidance of mass gatherings and based on international trends that is happening in the running world, which introduced virtual running, Bahamas Roadmasters decided to give Bahamians an opportunity to participate in an organised, loving distance event.