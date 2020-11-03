Road Traffic Dept Implements Drive Through System to Service Customers

ZNS Bahamas
Despite the toll that COVID-19 has had on operations at the Road Traffic Department (RTD), operations have continued to advance. Min. of Labour, Transport & Local Government, the Hon. Dion Foulkes, during his address to the nation, said that the staff continues to re-engineer its services to provide greater efficiency in this ‘new normal’.
“One of the positive outcomes has been the implementation of the drive-through system which has sought to reduce the need for ‘in-person’ interaction; eliminating the congestion of long lines and the resultant overflow of customers wishing to access the Dept’s services,” he said. “With the continued lockdowns, this aspect of the Department’s revised service delivery continues to work smoothly.”
He said that recognizing the importance of servicing motorists in these challenging times, a satellite agency will soon be reopened on New Providence for licensing and inspection of vehicles. This Road Traffic facility will be located at West Bay Street, adjacent to Clifford Park. Additionally, he said that other measures have been taken to boost customer service at the department. Read more >>