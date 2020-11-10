Retailers relieved over chance for survival

Natario McKenzie
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Retailers last night expressed relief that they have been “given a chance to survive” by getting the green light to allow customers in their establishments once again.
During his national address on Sunday, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced that “the retail sector, including pharmacies, may resume in-store services Monday to Saturday following the protocols prepared by The Bahamas Federation of Retailers and certified by the Ministry of Health.”
The BFR, which represents over 100 local retailers, last month warned that local retailers could not continue to operate under curbside restrictions, adding that over 20,000 jobs were “on the line”.
In a statement last night, the BFR said: “We are heartened and relieved that the prime minister in conjunction with the Ministry of Health (MOH) has given permission to the retail sector for us to open our doors once again to our valuable customers in-store. Read more >>