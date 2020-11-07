Restrictive measures yielded 50 percent reduction in new COVID cases

Dr. Pearl McMillan
Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan said yesterday that restrictive measures introduced in New Providence and Abaco on October 9 to mitigate against the spread of the coronavirus has yielded a 50 percent reduction in new infections.
“The data shows encouraging signs,” McMillan said during a Ministry of Health press conference.
“…The number and trend of incidents on new COVID-19 cases remain a very important indicator that we must track.
“From a national perspective, there has been a 50 percent decrease in new COVID-19 cases, between October 10 and November 5.”
She added: “Indicator being monitored by the health team strongly suggests that the measures over the last four weeks have been working.
“They have served to decrease new cases to a more manageable level, providing some relief to our overwhelmed system and workers as well as giving us the opportunity for a rebalancing of resources.”
According to McMillan, new infections declined eight percent in the last week.