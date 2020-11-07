Saturday, November 7, 2020

Restrictive measures yielded 50 percent reduction in new COVID cases

 
Dr. Pearl McMillan

Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan said yesterday that restrictive measures introduced in New Providence and Abaco on October 9 to mitigate against the spread of the coronavirus has yielded a 50 percent reduction in new infections.

“The data shows encouraging signs,” McMillan said during a Ministry of Health press conference.

“…The number and trend of incidents on new COVID-19 cases remain a very important indicator that we must track.

“From a national perspective, there has been a 50 percent decrease in new COVID-19 cases, between October 10 and November 5.”

She added: “Indicator being monitored by the health team strongly suggests that the measures over the last four weeks have been working.

“They have served to decrease new cases to a more manageable level, providing some relief to our overwhelmed system and workers as well as giving us the opportunity for a rebalancing of resources.”

According to McMillan, new infections declined eight percent in the last week.  Read more >>
