Residents, visitors trickle in at LPIA

Bahamian Danielle Anusiem and her children Kalysta (left) and Kaleb, who currently reside in the United States, exit the arrivals terminal at Lynden Pindling International Airport yesterday. AHVIA J. CAMPBELL
Jasper Ward
The Nassau Guardian
Danielle Anusiem, a Bahamian living in Atlanta, Georgia, was relieved to return to The Bahamas yesterday following the expanded reopening of the tourism sector.
Sunday marked the removal of a months-long requirement for everyone to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in The Bahamas.
Individuals — citizens, residents and visitors — traveling to The Bahamas are currently required to provide a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test no more than five days old and obtain a travel health visa, which includes mandatory health insurance for visitors.
“I’m relieved to have finally gotten home,” Anusiem told reporters outside Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA). Read more >>