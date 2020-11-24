Residents share views on call for DPM Turnquest to resign

RESIDENTS WEIGH-IN – Grand Bahamians weigh-in on the call by Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader, Phillip “Brave” Davis (right) for Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest (left), Minister of Finance to resign amidst fraud allegations. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Grand Bahamians continue to weigh-in on the call from the Opposition Leader, Phillip Davis, for Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest to resign.
Davis’ request comes after a writ was filed in the Supreme Court Commercial Division, New Providence surfaced last week, with business associates of the DPM and Turnquest as well, accused.
Turquest, who is also the Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama, was not named as a defendant, but is referred to in connection with an alleged $20 million fraud.
This daily, questioned several residents on their views regarding the call for Turnquest to resign. While many declined to comment, some were of the view that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and there was also the opinion that resignation would be in order.