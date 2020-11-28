Residents of Hudson Estates join forces to repair sections of roads, MP assists

ASSISTANCE – Member of Parliament for Pineridge, Frederick McAlpine jumped onboard to assist residents of Hudson Estate Subdivision repair their pot hole filled roads. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Several residents of Hudson Estates, last week, joined forces to rectify a plaguing issue that many of them have had to endure for countless years, roads inundated with pot holes.
Some streets throughout the subdivision are nearly impassable and have resulted in damaged vehicles and overall frustration for many.
As a result, residents decided to take matters into their own hands and hire contractors 'out of pocket' to have portions of the roadways filled.
After learning of the residents’ initiative, Member of Parliament for the area Frederick McAlpine jumped onboard to assist.
McAlpine explained is involvement to this daily in a telephone interview.
“On a particular corner of Hudson Estates, the neighborhood residents got together and decided that they would do something and try to see how they could fill the holes for those who would be traversing through that particular street.
"I gave a contribution to that particular area. The reason that I gave was because they started the work and the roads were being fixed. I did not write a check to anyone in that community. I wrote a check to the company that was supplying them with the material. After seeing what they were doing I decided that I would contribute.