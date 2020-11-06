Friday, November 6, 2020

Researchers think this drug can prevent coronavirus infection – and it’s not a vaccine

 
Artificial lung ventilation monitor in the intensive care unit. Image source: Vadim/Adobe

Chris Smith, BGR

Researchers from India think a drug can prevent the infection with the novel coronavirus after testing the medicine on healthcare workers exposed to COVID-19 patients.

The drug is called ivermectin, and it appeared in previous research that showed the drug is effective against the coronavirus in lab testing.

The researchers say ivermectin can reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission, but several limitations may have impacted the conclusions. More research is required to prove the drug can prevent or delay the infection.  Read more >>

