Researchers think this drug can prevent coronavirus infection – and it’s not a vaccine

Chris Smith, BGR
Researchers from India think a drug can prevent the infection with the novel coronavirus after testing the medicine on healthcare workers exposed to COVID-19 patients.
The drug is called ivermectin, and it appeared in previous research that showed the drug is effective against the coronavirus in lab testing.
The researchers say ivermectin can reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission, but several limitations may have impacted the conclusions. More research is required to prove the drug can prevent or delay the infection.