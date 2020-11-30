Monday, November 30, 2020

Researchers might’ve found a life-saving coronavirus drug that’s already available now

 
A scientist wearing a mask and looking through the microscope in a laboratory. Image source: karn/Adobe

Chris Smith, BGR

The Recovery team announced it would test colchicine as a potential therapy for severe COVID-19 cases.

Recovery is a massive coronavirus drug trial in the UK responsible for finding the life-saving properties of dexamethasone.

Aside from colchicine, which is used for gout therapy, the Recovery trial is also currently studying aspirin, azithromycin, and several more drugs.  Read more >>

