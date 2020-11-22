Report: Hundreds Of Bodies Of NYC’s Spring Covid Victims Still In Freezer Trucks

Refrigerated trucks functioning as temporary morgues are seen at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal on May 06, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Getty Images
Jemima McEvoy
Forbes
More than half a year after New York City’s deadly coronavirus surge, hundreds of bodies are still being stored in freezer trucks on the Brooklyn waterfront, The Wall Street Journal first reported Sunday, a show of just how unprepared the country’s systems were for handling this deadly pandemic.
Per the report, about 650 bodies are still being stored in freezer trucks at a disaster morgue that was set up on a pier in Sunset Park in April.
According to New York City's Chief Medical Examiner, many of the bodies are people who either couldn't afford a proper burial or whose families couldn't be located.