RBPF partners with food stores and Rotary to distribute groceries in Yellow Elder

Participants in the event on Thursday. (BIS Photos / Eric Rose)
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Rotary Club of New Providence (RCNP) partnered with AML Foods, Limited, (Cost Right), and the Royal Bahamas Police Force (South Central Division) in distributing more than 100 Grocery Care Packages in the Yellow Elder Gardens Community this week.
The Yellow Elder Neighbourhood Watch and other local civic groups also assisted in the initiative on Thursday.
The event, that took place on the Tom “The Bird” Grant Park, also saw the Rotary Club donating some 20 tablets to schools in the area – namely, Yellow Elder Primary, Woodcock Primary, and the Government High Schools.
Among those present for the initiative included Chief Superintendent Mark Barrett and other RBPF officers; Club Past President Valentino Hamilton, President-Elect Lisa Deveaux and other RCNP members and Junior Rotarians, AML Foods Marketing Manager Melissa Major and other team members; GHS Principal Eloise Whyms; Yellow Elder Primary Principal Jennice Johnson; Woodcock Primary representative and School Counselor Sharmaine Forbes; Yellow Elder Neighbourhood Watch President Carlos Carey and other members; representatives of the Immortals; and other neighbourhood stakeholders.
“Make no mistake about it, these partnerships, are very important to the social well-being of our nation,” said Chief Superintendent Mark Barrett.
“A lot of people are hurting and we recognize this.” (source)