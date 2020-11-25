PUBLIC NOTICE: Nassau Grouper Season Closure 2020

Nassau Gouper - image: NOAA Fisheries
PUBLIC NOTICE
The following serves to inform the General Public the Nassau Grouper Season will be closed effective 1st December 2020 until 28th February 2021.
The Public is reminded no person shall take, land, process, sell or offer for sale any fish commonly known as “the Nassau Grouper” except, where such taking or landing is carried out with the written approval of the Director of Fisheries for scientific research purposes.
Additionally, no person shall during the period 1st December 2020 to the 28th February 2021 land any fish commonly known as “grouper”, unless its head, tail and skin are intact.
The Department of Marine Resources looks forward to the Public’s continued support as we work together to manage this most important fish stock in a sustainable and responsible manner.
For further information on the Nassau Grouper Season closure, the Public may contact the Department of Marine Resources at telephone nos. (242) 393 1777 or (242) 393 1014/5. (source)