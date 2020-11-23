Public Hospitals Authority Webinar Discussion: Alcohol and COVID-19

The Healthy Caribbean Coalition (HCC) in partnership with the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, is pleased to announce the continuation of the annual Caribbean Alcohol Reduction Day (CARD) webinar series. The HCC and partners have held an annual Caribbean Alcohol Reduction Day for the past four years, under the themes and titles: The Misuse of Alcohol (2016); Drink less, Reduce Cancer (2017); Youth: Let’s talk about alcohol (2018); and Women and Alcohol (2019).
The fifth webinar in the annual series will be held on November 24th 2020 from 10:00am – 11:30am. The objective of the fifth CARD webinar entitled “Alcohol and COVID-19” is to reflect on the alcohol consumption patterns over the course of the pandemic; the reciprocal impact of mental health under crisis conditions on alcohol consumption and related harms and comorbidities; government and alcohol industry action during the pandemic; and to discuss priority alcohol policy and programming, related mental health policy and programming and industry regulations moving forward as the pandemic continues.
5TH ANNUAL CARIBBEAN ALCOHOL REDUCTION DAY
Alcohol and COVID-19
Tuesday, November 24th, 2002
Time: 10:00am – 11:30am EST (11:00am – 12:30 p.m. AST)
REGISTER HERE