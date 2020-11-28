Prime Minister Minnis Officially Opens New Government Dock in Exuma

P.M the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis today officially opened a new dock at Barraterre, marking the completion of a much-needed replacement of the government docking facility. The original government dock was a timber piled structure constructed around 1990 and was used for the mail boat service from Nassau, fishing boats, leisure craft, and tourist boats visiting the world-famous swimming pigs. The structure was in a poor condition with a high risk of collapse of some sections of the dock, the Prime Minister noted.
“The economic stability of the community of Barraterre is highly dependent on the construction of a new and improved docking facility,” said Prime Minister Minnis at a small ceremony on Friday 27 November. SJK Engineering and Construction, headed by Bahamian engineer Mr. Stefan Knowles, was awarded the contract to construct the dock. Approved funding included $419,08.60 for the replacement of the dock.
The community dock, which is used extensively by the public and private boat operators when use of the main government dock is not possible, was also refurbished as part of the project. It was used as a temporary facility while the main government dock was demolished and reconstructed. The project also included the construction of a seawall. Read more >>