President-Elect Biden Has A Plan To Combat COVID-19. Here's What's In It

Even before becoming president-elect, Joe Biden has been working on a coordinated, national plan for fighting the coronavirus. Among other things, it will empower scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help set national, evidence-based guidance to stop outbreaks. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Allison Aubrey
NPR News
As coronavirus cases surge around the country, President-elect Joe Biden says voters have given him a mandate to take action.
"Daily cases are skyrocketing," Biden said in remarks Friday evening in Wilmington, Del., as the nation waited for the election to be called. "I want everyone — everyone — to know on Day 1, we're going to put our plan to control this virus into action."
Early Monday, Biden announced a 13-member Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board, to be led by former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. David Kessler, former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith of the Yale University School of Medicine.
Many of the voters who helped propel Biden toward the presidency ranked the pandemic as the most important issue facing the United States, according to AP VoteCast data.
