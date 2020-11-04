Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Pregnancy increases COVID-19’s mortality risk, CDC says

 
A new report linked pregnancy to higher rates of complications, including death, from COVID-19 — a reversal from previous federal advisories.(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Shefali Luthra
19th News

Pregnant people are more likely to die if they contract COVID-19, according to a new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report, put out Monday, is a major development from a previous study. In June, the CDC found that pregnancy was linked to higher risk of medical complications, including intubation, but it had not yet linked pregnancy to COVID-19 mortality. The June study countered months’ worth of CDC advice that pregnant people were not at any heightened risk.  Read more >>
