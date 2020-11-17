PM urges Bahamians against travel

Jasper Ward
The Nassau Guardian
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday advised Bahamians not to travel abroad “unless absolutely necessary”.
“We’ve opened up our borders,” Minnis said.
“When we look at what happened the last time, the infections were not related to the guests coming in. The infections were related to us going out and, therefore, I would advise Bahamians not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
“One of the reports that we’re getting back [is that] a lot of Bahamians are visiting the neighbors to the north and they are visiting flea markets and other stores and they’re not wearing any masks because that is not a requirement there.”
He said Bahamians should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing while abroad.