PM to be first to take COVID-19 vaccine once available in country

Pictured are Dr. Hubert Minnis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas and at rear is Renward Wells, Minister of Health.
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
A vaccine for COVID-19 is on the horizon, and Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said on Wednesday that as soon as it is available in the country, he will be one of the first to receive it.
The leader of the nation made the announcement, during his House of Assembly communication on Wednesday, November 18.
“I want to say to Bahamians that there are a lot of rumors about vaccines, etcetera, but be assured that whenever the vaccine is introduced into The Bahamas, I most certainly will be one of the first to receive the vaccine. Until that time, Mr. Speaker, we must keep up with our public health measures of mask wearing, physical distancing, hand washing, and sanitizing,” the prime minister said.
He defended his call for compliance with safety measures.
“Mr. Speaker, I hear the noise in the background, but I would hope to God that those individuals are wearing their masks.
“These measures work, Mr. Speaker. They are saving lives. The virus has caused restrictions and disruptions all over the world. The virus has slowed economic activity at different times and different degrees all over the world. Despite the difficulty at times I am confident that The Bahamas will overcome,” he added.
The prime minister said that most residents are largely complying with the public health measures.