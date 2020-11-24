PM shuts down early election speculation and reveals plans for a permanent voter register

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis suggested yesterday his administration will go the full term before calling a general election sometime in May 2022.
The statement came amid widespread speculation about an early election as the government prepares to table legislation to create a permanent voter’s register.
“Election is due on, I think, May 2022,” the prime minister told reporters on the sidelines of a Small Business Development Centre grant presentation at the Gladstone Road Freight Terminal.
“That’s what I know, so [the] election is not due until May 2022. Watch news video >>