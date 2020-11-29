PM: Many will travel, but residents must protect The Bahamas

Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Notwithstanding his impassioned pleas for Bahamians and residents to avoid unessential travel to other jurisdictions, including the United States, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis acknowledged yesterday that many will travel.
He has appealed to residents to opt for Family Island travel, and avoid traveling to jurisdictions such as the United States unless for emergencies.
The prime minister has also encouraged residents to avoid social gatherings during the Thanksgiving and Christmas period.
Responding to questions from the media of whether he believes residents will heed his advice, Minnis said: “I think the mere fact that we’re seeing a decline in the number of infections, I think Bahamians are cooperating. Read more >>