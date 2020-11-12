PM imposes restrictions on Exuma following explosion of COVID cases

Krystel Brown
The Nassau Guardian
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced a string of restrictions for Exuma, which has seen an “exponential increase” in COVID-19 cases “following the October holiday weekend and two major social events”.
“Over the past week, Exuma has recorded 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19,” Minnis said during a short national address on Wednesday night.
“As of yesterday, the 10th of November, a total of 79 positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded on the island of Exuma. Of that number, 28 cases are active, two are hospitalized, and sadly, there has been one COVID-19 related death.”
