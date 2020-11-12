Thursday, November 12, 2020

PM imposes restrictions on Exuma following explosion of COVID cases

 
 Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis. BIS photo

Krystel Brown
The Nassau Guardian

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced a string of restrictions for Exuma, which has seen an “exponential increase” in COVID-19 cases “following the October holiday weekend and two major social events”.

“Over the past week, Exuma has recorded 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19,” Minnis said during a short national address on Wednesday night.

“As of yesterday, the 10th of November, a total of 79 positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded on the island of Exuma. Of that number, 28 cases are active, two are hospitalized, and sadly, there has been one COVID-19 related death.”

He said the data calls for urgent action.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,