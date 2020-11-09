PM eases restrictions

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis delivers a national address on November 8. (BIS Photo/Yontalay Bowe)
Jasper Ward
The Nassau Guardian
As he praised the “good progress” being seen on Abaco and New Providence in the fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced yesterday the elimination of weekend lockdowns, the shortening of the nightly curfew and the end to curbside for retail businesses.
The curfew on Saturdays and Sundays will now be from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The weekday curfew will move to 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
This will also apply to Grand Bahama on weekdays and on weekends.
The retail sector, including pharmacies, may resume in-store services Monday to Saturday following the protocols prepared by the Bahamas Federation of Retailers and certified by the Ministry of Health.
Grocery stores may open to the public on Saturdays. They may carry out restocking on Sundays.
Outdoor dining may resume at restaurants and at “fish frys” Monday to Saturday. Read more >>