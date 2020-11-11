PM: Delayed domestic visa prompted quarantine requirement for New Providence

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis (BIS Photo/Yontalay Bowe)
Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday the mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers from New Providence to other islands was reintroduced because the domestic travel visa has not been prepared.
An amendment to the emergency orders signed today reintroduced the quarantine measure for travelers from New Providence to other islands.
Those transiting through New Providence within 24-hours do not have to obtain a further health visa or quarantine.