Pilot Club of Lucaya, youth Anchor arm, treat Lewis Yard senior citizens

GIVING BACK – Members of the Pilot Club of Lucaya visited the Urban Renewal Center in Lewis Yard, over the weekend to share the joy of pre-Thanksgiving with senior citizens residing in the close-knit community. Also joining the club members was Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama, Iram Lewis. (PHOTOS: JAIMIE SMITH)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Civic organization, the Pilot Club of Lucaya, made a special visit to the Urban Renewal Center in Lewis Yard, over the weekend to share the joy of pre-Thanksgiving with senior citizens residing in the close-knit community.
Receiving Thanksgiving lunch, care packages and other items, the seniors were overjoyed by the outpouring of love from the members of the Pilot Club, as well as members of the youth arm, the Anchor Club.
Member and Chairperson, Projects Division, Pilot Club of Lucaya, Suezette Basden, detailed the reason for spearheading the event, one which she said is nothing new for the organization.
“We used to do this in the East Grand Bahama community. Of course, due to the devastation there, we have come down here to the Lewis Yard community. This is our second time in this community, and the Pilot Club of Lucaya’s Project Division is putting on this event this morning. We have prepared food for 50 senior citizens today. We will also be giving out blankets, reading glasses, desserts and the like for them this morning.
“We partnered with Urban Renewal, first of all and also the Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama, Iram Lewis. He is also here with us today and has brought masks and other items to be included in the gift packages that we are also giving out this morning,” she said.
She noted that the Pilot Club is a non-profit organization that has been in the community for about 50 years, giving and assisting wherever it can. Read more >>