Pig guts fly as Taiwan lawmakers brawl over US pork imports

Brawls inside parliament are not uncommon in Taiwan. Reuters
BBC News
Taiwan's opposition legislators have thrown pig guts and exchanged blows in parliament amid a heated row over the easing of US pork imports.
They say a recent government decision to allow the import of US pork containing ractopamine - an additive banned for pig use in Taiwan and the European Union - is a health threat.
The ruling party denies the charge and called for a return to rational debate.
It is not uncommon for brawls to erupt in Taiwan's parliament.
Lawmakers from Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party hurled buckets of pig intestines towards Premier Su Tseng-chang on Friday to stop him from taking questions in parliament.
Some also exchanged blows in a "short but vicious" encounter between KMT legislators and Chen Po-wei from the small Taiwan Statebuilding Party, reported Reuters news agency.
It said the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) condemned the "disgusting" protest, calling it a waste of food that "stank up" parliament as they urged a return to rational debate. Read more >>