Phase One of Refurbished Southern Recreation Grounds Opened in The Bahamas

First phase of refurbished Southern Recreational Grounds opened by Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis.
Deandrea S. Hamilton
Magnetic Media TV
# NASSAU, The Bahamas – November 16, 2020 — Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis, the Hon. Travis Robinson, MP for Bain and Grants Town, alongside government executives and private partners, today (November 16) unveiled a plaque that signals the completion, dedication and reopening of Phase 1 of the Southern Recreation Grounds. A soft-re-opening ceremony for the newly refurbished park located in the Overthe-Hill community was held in compliance to COVID-19 restrictions.
Prime Minister Minnis revealed today that another re-opening ceremony will be held at a later date at which the entire community will be invited. A component of the Over-The-Hill Community Development Partnership Initiative, the refurbishment includes: an outdoor fitness centre, installation of WI-FI and CCTV cameras (24-hour security), signage, new playground equipment, a new basketball court, facilities for volleyball, and green spacing including native flora and fauna.
Among those witnessing the event was the Hon. Shanendon Cartwright, Executive Chairman, Parks and Beaches; Samita Ferguson, Executive Manager, Over the Hill Community Development Partnership Initiative; Archdeacon Keith Cartwright, Rector, St. Agnes Church; representatives of Bahamas Striping Group of Companies and former residents of the community.
Prime Minister Minnis, a native of Over-The-Hill, recounted his promise to transform and rebuild the community. “I made a commitment that we must change the Inner City and give each and every individual, regardless of his financial and religious status, an opportunity to excel and succeed. Read more >>